Police seeking suspect who allegedly exposed himself at Burlington pet store
Halton police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who exposed himself at a pet store in Burlington.
On Aug. 22, a man attended a PetSmart store at 2311 Appleby Line, near Dundas Street, at around 4:45 p.m.
Police said the man started a conversation with a female employee before exposing himself by removing his pants and underwear.
The suspect apologized to the manager and left the store before returning and offering to apologize to the employee, according to police.
The suspect is described as between 20 to 30 years old, standing at five-foot-ten to six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and has a full beard.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, beige pants and a camouflage “support our troops” hat.
Police have released an image of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
