Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford

The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.

Police believe all of the fires, which date back to Jan. 10, were deliberately set.

They include a basement, barn and various vehicles.

In a news release, police said no one was hurt in any of the incidents and they only resulted in minor property damage.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works near one of the fire locations to check their video surveillance for any suspicious activity or people.

The incidents under investigation include:

Jan. 10 at 7:23 p.m. – Basement fire at 17 Dundas St. E

Jan. 13 at 1:10 a.m. – Porch fire at 18 Strathcona Ave.

Jan. 13 at 7:41 p.m. – Recycle bin fire at 109 Park Ave.

Jan. 16 at 9:38 p.m. – Barn fire at 400 Garden Ave.

Jan. 19 at 12:00 a.m. – Recycle bin fire 129 Wellington St.

Jan. 22 at 9:35 p.m. – Vehicle fire at 72 Craig St.

Jan. 30 at 9:28 a.m. – Garbage fire at 274 Colbourne St.

Feb. 27 at 3:03 a.m. – Trailer fire at 521 Elgin St.

Feb. 27 at 7:23 a.m. – Trailer fire at 433 West St.

March 16 at 9:10 p.m. - Basement fire at 95 Wood St.

March 25 at 7:45 p.m. – Vehicle fire on Park Rd. N.

April 7 at 12:06 a.m. – Scrap wire fire at 37 Morton Ave. E.

April 14 at 10:18 a.m. – Scrap wire fire at 46 Morton Ave. E

April 18 at 3:51 a.m. – Garbage fire at 44 Raleigh St.

April 18 at 3:52 a.m. – Garbage fire at 247 Colbourne St. W.

April 21 at 5:03 a.m. – Vehicle fire at 4 Margaret Dr.

April 21 at 5:23 a.m. – Vehicle fire at 87 Herbert St.

It's not known if any of the incidents are connected and police have not released any further details about possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the fires to contact Detective Andre Major at 519-756-7050 or amajor@police.brantford.on.ca, or call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.