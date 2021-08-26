Police seeking two suspects after man robbed at knifepoint in Kingston, N.S.

Police in Kingston, N.S. are searching for two suspects after a man was allegedly robbed at knifepoint early Tuesday morning.

Kings District RCMP says at approximately 12:50 p.m. on August 24, officers received a report of an armed robbery on Bridge Street that occurred between 1 and 2 a.m. that morning.

According to police, two male suspects pointed a knife at a male victim and demanded the victim give them his shoes and skateboard. The victim threw the items at the suspects and then ran away. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 6-foot tall and has a muscular build. The man had a shaved head and a mustache. He was wearing a white tank top, jean shorts and black running shoes with a basketball emblem near the toe.

The second suspect is described as a black man, ‘a bit taller than 6-feet’, with a slim build. The man had wavy hair that was approximately an inch long and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.