Ottawa police are looking for two men they say robbed a store in the city’s south end last year.

The robbery happened at store on Bank Street near Hunt Club Road on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m., police said.

The two men allegedly entered the store pretending to be clients, when one of them pulled a handgun from his bag and stole money from the till.

They then went to the back of the store with employees and stole several cell phones, police said, before fleeing on foot.

Police describe the first suspect as Black, about five-foot-nine and 165 pounds. He was carrying a black and red gym bag and was armed with a handgun.

Police describe the second suspect as Black, between five-foot-10 and six feet. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.