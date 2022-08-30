Police seeking video of Kidd Cres. where a woman was fatally shot

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in an Alliston murder investigation.

Nottawasaga OPP is asking Kidd Crescent neighbours to check their video cameras between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, during the time when a woman died.

Police have not released the woman's identity but will say the 38-year-old was located outside a residence on Kidd Crescent with apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for home or dashcam footage of the area in the early morning and are asking neighbours to contact them if they have a recording of that particular time frame.

"Any minor detail may be the key piece to this investigation," said Nottawasaga's Acting Sgt. Cindy Jacome,

Increased police activity in the area can be expected as the OPP, Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue their investigations.

Anyone with information or video is urged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).