Police seeking witnesses after man fatally shot in Rexdale

Toronto police are appealing for information after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in Rexdale overnight.

It happened outside an apartment building on Bergamot Avenue, in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said that at 11:37 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a low-rise apartment building where they subsequently found a male shooting victim outside.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed one male patient when they arrived. They tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, we're working to notify next of kin and until we do that, we will not be releasing any further information on the victim," Det. Abdul Nuri told reporters at the scene Monday morning.

"My team and I have been out since last night and we're going to work diligently and around the clock so we find those responsible for this incident," he said.

Nuri said it is still "early on in the investigation" and police cannot provide much detail as to what transpired.

He did confirm that a vehicle at the scene was involved, but would not say how.

"We are reviewing statements, we're reviewing video evidence and we will update you once we get more information," he said.

There is no immediate information about suspects and it's too early to say whether the victim might have been targeted, he added.

Nuri said people in the area can expect to see a police presence for several days as officers gather more information.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

"There's going to be an increased visibility of police officers and you can see that there's a lot of vehicles here," Nuri said. "We're going to be out and about canvassing for video, canvassing for witnesses and if you have anything that they want to share with the officers, we will be around for the next few days."