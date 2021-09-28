Police seeking witnesses after shots fired in west Ottawa

Police are looking for witnesses after shots were fired in west Ottawa on Monday evening.

The call came in around 6:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Ramsey Crescent, in the community of Foster Farm.

No one was injured, but officers at the scene found bullet casings on the ground and damage to a home.

Investigators are asking for anyone in the area, or who may have dashcam or security footage, to call the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

It was the second shooting of the day in Ottawa. Earlier Monday, four people were arrested and charged after shots were fired on Albion Road South in Blossom Park. No one was injured.