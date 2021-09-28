Police seeking witnesses to east-end crash
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to an east-end crash Monday evening.
The drivers of a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a blue 1997 Suzuki motorcycle collided in the area of Tenth Line Road and Des Épinettes Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passenger of the car were treated for minor injuries on scene.
Police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed, assisted emergency responders or may have dashcam footage of this incident who have not yet spoken to police.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.
