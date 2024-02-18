Police seeking witnesses to fatal crash in King Township

Police in York Region are looking for witnesses to a high-speed, single-vehicle crash that killed a woman in the Township of King on Sunday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of King Road and 8th Concession, just east of the community of Nobleton.

Police said that they were called to that area shortly before 7 a.m.

They said that officers at the scene located a black Infiniti G37 that had hit a light pole.

Six people were in the vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts of first responders at the scene, an 18-year-old female passenger from Brampton was pronounced dead.

Another 18-year-old male passenger, also from Brampton, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He remains there at this time, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

Two additional 19-year-old female passengers, from Welland and St. Catharines, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while an 18-year-old male passenger from Brampton was treated for minor injuries.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Brampton, was not injured.

Police said that the investigation has revealed that the driver of the Infinity was travelling west on King Road at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the vehicle driving on King Road prior to the collision to come forward.

Investigators are urging anyone who saw what happened, including anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area around the time of the collision, to contact YRP’s Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.