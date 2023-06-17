Police seeking witnesses to Friday hit-and-run in south Edmonton

Police are asking the public for help investigating a hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital Friday.

Officers say a person on a motorcycle was heading south on Calgary Trail around noon when they were hit by a driver heading west from the stop sign on Calgary Trail on University Avenue.

The driver of the car, which police say was red or orange, did not stay at the scene.

The rider was thrown from the bike and was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who has information about the car or its driver is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.