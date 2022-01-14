Police seeking witnesses to sexual assault in Manor Park
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking in the Manor Park neighbourhood.
The woman was walking on Hemlock Road around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when an unknown man approached her from behind.
The man continued to walk with the victim a short distance before pushing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her, police said on Friday.
"The female was able to scream during the struggle and the suspect fled the area,” police said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, six feet tall, slim to medium build, with a small but long face.
Police say he was wearing a black mid-thigh length winter jacket and black pants, and spoke English.
Investigators believe there were witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
