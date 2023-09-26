Police seeks witnesses after Timmins cyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup

A woman was seriously hurt Monday in Timmins when the bike she was riding was struck by a pickup truck.

The collision took place at the intersection of Highway 101 and Bristol Road around 1:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

“The collision occurred as the driver of a pickup truck was proceeding through the intersection controlled by traffic lights when he struck the cyclist who was in the midst of crossing the roadway,” police said.

“The adult female cyclist sustained serious injury which required being transported to hospital by ambulance. A significant number of passersby rendered immediate assistance in terms of providing first aid to the injured cyclist and providing witness statements to the police.”

Traffic section officers have completed their assessment of the collision scene as part of the investigation.

“The Timmins Police Service would appreciate anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward to assist with the investigation,” police said.