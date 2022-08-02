Police seize 1 kilogram of drugs, $20K in Thompson investigation
A search of five Thompson locations led police to seize more than 1 kilogram of drugs and $20,000 in cash.
According to the Manitoba RCMP, an ongoing investigation resulted in officers from the Thompson General Investigation Section, the Emergency Response Team, the North District Crest Unit, and the Thompson detachment searching five separate locations in the city on July 27.
These searches resulted in police seizing 314 grams of cocaine, 719 grams of cannabis, more than $20,000 in cash, as well as drug-related paraphernalia.
Police arrested Matt Delaronde, a 32-year-old from Thompson; Teasloach Lual, a 25-year-old from Edmonton; and David Chatkana, a 26-year-old from Winnipeg at the scene.
They were taken into custody and are scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday at the Thompson Provincial Court. They face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
Three other men, aged 33, 20, and 19, along with one 51-year-old woman, were released for a court appearance scheduled in October in Thompson.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Police continue to investigate.
