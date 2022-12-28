Police seize $100k of drugs in Orillia bust
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A routine traffic stop netted police a huge drug bust.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled over a car for running a red light in Orillia at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
They found one of the two occupants wasn’t complying with a previous release order.
Upon arresting the 41-year-old North York woman, police searched the car and seized 1.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000.
Police also seized 85 grams of cannabis worth $850, and a set of brass knuckles.
The second woman, a 32-year-old from Toronto, was also arrested, and the pair were charged with various possession and trafficking drug charges.
-
Children’s cancer care centre in Waterloo region still in the worksAn update to a fundraising campaign to bring a children’s cancer care centre to Waterloo region that was inspired by the story of a family who knows what it’s like to go to another city for treatment.
-
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife saysCanadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single "Four Strong Winds" as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89, his former wife Sylvia Tyson says.
-
Edmonton professor named to Order of Canada for his work fighting health misinformationEdmonton professor and author Timothy Caulfield is among the newest members of the Order of Canada.
-
Firefighters called to Victoria's Waddington AlleyA downtown Victoria intersection was closed Thursday morning as firefighters responded to an incident along lower Johnson Street.
-
New Canadians give ski resorts a boostBoler Mountain in London has opened all ski and snowboard trails for the first time this season.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
-
Forensic pathologist from Stephans trial sentenced in Indiana DUI caseA forensic pathologist who became a source of interest at the controversial trial of David and Collet Stephan in 2021 pleaded guilty recently on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Indiana.
-
This is southern Ontario's weather forecast for the start of 2023The new year is fast approaching and those living in southern Ontario are expected to welcome 2023 with some chilly temperatures.