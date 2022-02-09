Police seize 119 packs of illegal tobacco, shotgun, drugs in northern Alberta

Police executed a search warrant on a home in Lac La Biche, Alta., following a contraband tobacco investigation last Wednesday.

As a result of the search on Feb. 2, RCMP seized 119 full packs of illegal tobacco, a total of 2,380 cigarettes and packaging for 409 additional packages of tobacco.

On top of those findings, police also confiscated a shotgun, ammunition and a quantity of drugs, including 21 grams of cocaine, multiple cell phones, scales and multiple small baggies that police say are “indicative of drug trafficking.”

Lac La Biche resident Bradley Sowan, 53, was arrested and charged.

Sowan’s charges include:

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Selling of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

Sowan is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on March 7.