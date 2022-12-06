Police seize $2.4M in drugs during traffic stop in New Westminster

A recent traffic stop in New Westminster turned into a major drug bust and investigation by police.

The amount of drugs seized is worth approximately $2.4 million, according to a release by The New Westminster Police Department on Tuesday.

On Nov. 27, the NWPD says an officer pulled over the driver of a suspicious vehicle with front-end damage that was registered as failing to stop for police in a nearby city.

“In the course of the traffic stop the officer found a large quantity of drugs,” reads the release.

Nearly 12 kilograms of drugs were seized, which police suspect include fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and codeine.

“Drug offences negatively impact our communities at many different levels,” Sgt. Justine Thom wrote in the police statement. “We want to let criminals know they’re not wanted in New Westminster.”