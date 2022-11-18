Police seize 2.5 kg of fentanyl, nine weapons in eight-month investigation in Ottawa

Five people are facing 100 criminal charges after Ottawa police seized 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, nine guns and other drugs during an eight-month investigation.

Police say 'Project Amethyst' targeted a local firearm trafficking and wholesale fentanyl distribution network operating in the capital.

During the investigation police seized: nine crime guns, 2,553 grams of fentanyl, 680 grams of cocaine, 1,792 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2,262 opiate based narcotic pills, $150,000 in Canadian currency and one luxury vehicle.

The 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough to produce up to 1.25 million potentially lethal street level doses, police said, noting officers have responded to 1,231 overdose calls over the past two years and 94 deaths have been linked to illicit drugs.

Four Ottawa men and a woman from Quebec are facing 100 charges, including firearms and drug trafficking and possession.

Police say the seizure of nine crime guns comes after officers responded to 132 calls for shootings over the past two years, including 14-gun related homicides.