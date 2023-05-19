iHeartRadio

Police seize $200K in cocaine, fentanyl from 2 Calgary homes


Cocaine and fentanyl have been seized from two Calgary homes following an ALERT drug trafficking investigation. (ALERT)

Police say nearly $200,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized from two Calgary homes as part of a drug trafficking investigation

The investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) saw a home in Sage Hill and another in Coventry Hills searched on May 5.

According to ALERT, the search resulted in the seizure of:

  • 1.85 kilograms of cocaine;
  • 132 fentanyl pills;
  • 1.7 grams of fentanyl powder;
  • 153 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and
  • $2,970 in cash.

"Whether it is cocaine, fentanyl or other drugs, the drug trade hurts our community’s well-being and sense of safety," said ALERT Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelbergin a statement.

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community you're encouraged to call police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

