Police seize $200K in cocaine, fentanyl from 2 Calgary homes
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Police say nearly $200,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized from two Calgary homes as part of a drug trafficking investigation
The investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) saw a home in Sage Hill and another in Coventry Hills searched on May 5.
According to ALERT, the search resulted in the seizure of:
- 1.85 kilograms of cocaine;
- 132 fentanyl pills;
- 1.7 grams of fentanyl powder;
- 153 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and
- $2,970 in cash.
"Whether it is cocaine, fentanyl or other drugs, the drug trade hurts our community’s well-being and sense of safety," said ALERT Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelbergin a statement.
If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community you're encouraged to call police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region and Guelph on Victoria DayThe long weekend that many consider to be the unofficial start of summer is here, which means there will be some closures around Waterloo region and Guelph.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Surrey gang crackdown: RCMPA man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Surrey this week following ongoing gang enforcement efforts by Mounties.
-
New CT scanners coming to Selkirk Regional Health CentreThe province is promising $15 million for two new CT scanners for the Selkirk Regional Health Centre
-
Region reports first COVID-19-related deaths in nearly two monthsAfter nearly two months of reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Region of Waterloo’s weekly dashboard update shows two people died in the last week.
-
Downtown London, Ont. retailer wins national online awardFor 40 years Fisher and Company, now called Hanger9, has been a part of the downtown London retail landscape. Known as a brick and mortar-type of store, things changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.