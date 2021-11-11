Police seize $3.7M in illegal cannabis at North Bay, Ont., grow-op; five people charged
Five people have been charged and more than 3,700 cannabis plants seized following an Ontario Provincial Police raid in North Bay on Wednesday.
In a news release, the OPP said the cannabis they seized has a street value of about $3.7 million.
Police converged on an industrial building on Exeter Road in the city. Armed with a search warrant, they found 3,700 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, as well as numerous drug-related paraphernalia.
Five people inside the building were arrested and charged. One is a 58-year-old from North Bay, three more -- ages 28, 33 and 52 -- are from Markham, and the fifth is a 30-year-old from Toronto.
All five are charged with illegally growing cannabis in a place that is not their residence. Two are also charged with fraud under $5,000.
All of the accused have been scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Dec. 14.
