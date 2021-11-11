iHeartRadio

Police seize $3.7M in illegal cannabis at North Bay, Ont., grow-op; five people charged

Five people have been charged and more than 3,700 cannabis plants seized following an Ontario Provincial Police raid in North Bay on Wednesday. (Supplied)

Five people have been charged and more than 3,700 cannabis plants seized following an Ontario Provincial Police raid in North Bay on Wednesday.

In a news release, the OPP said the cannabis they seized has a street value of about $3.7 million.

Police converged on an industrial building on Exeter Road in the city. Armed with a search warrant, they found 3,700 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, as well as numerous drug-related paraphernalia.

Five people inside the building were arrested and charged. One is a 58-year-old from North Bay, three more -- ages 28, 33 and 52 -- are from Markham, and the fifth is a 30-year-old from Toronto.

All five are charged with illegally growing cannabis in a place that is not their residence. Two are also charged with fraud under $5,000.

All of the accused have been scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Dec. 14. 

12