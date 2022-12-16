iHeartRadio

Police seize $58k worth of drugs after traffic stop in Owen Sound Thursday


Drugs found after traffic stop in Owen Sound on Thursday December 15, 2022 (Source: Grey Bruce OPP)

South Bruce OPP seize $58 thousand dollars worth of drugs after traffic stop in the area of 16th Avenue east and 16th Street.

A 63-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, and a 40-year-old woman from South Bruce are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Owen Sound, Thursday.

The individuals have since been released, but will appear in court at a later date.

12