Police seize 62 firearms following months-long investigation into criminal group

A months-long investigation into an alleged criminal enterprise has led to the arrest of six people and the seizure of 62 firearms that police say were “destined” for Toronto streets.

The investigation, dubbed ‘Project Barbell,’ began in the fall of 2021 after members of the Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force became aware of two individuals that were suspected of trafficking firearms within the city.

Police say that officers ultimately executed a series of search warrants at addresses and vehicles associated with the suspects on May 28 of this year.

The search warrants led to the seizure of 62 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition and firearm parts, including overcapacity magazines.

Police say that the “majority” of the firearms were seized following a search warrant that was executed at an apartment building near Ellesmere and Markham roads.

Police seized additional items, including a quantity of ammunition and a bullet proof vest, following the execution of separate search warrants at addresses in Scarborough and Rexdale.

Two of the suspects taken into custody were also found to be personally in possession of firearms at the time of their arrests, police say.

“While we are here to show the public the results of a successful investigation this is not a good news story,” Police Chief James Ramer said during a news conference at TPS headquarters on College Street on Monday morning. “We should all be disturbed by a gun seizure of this magnitude.”

Police say that many of the seized firearms are Glock-style pistols which can be purchased in the United States for under $1,000 and then resold on Toronto streets for between $4,500 and $6,000.

Of the 62 firearms seized, police say that they were able to trace 57 of them back to the United States.

Only one firearm originated in Ontario. It was determined to have been stolen during a break-and-enter in 2021.

“It is about return on investment,” Supt. Steve Watts said of the cross-border gun trade.

“If you are paying under $1,000, which you would be paying in the U.S., and you can turn that into $6,000 (upon resale), you are looking at about $5,000 profit per item.”

260 CHARGES LAID

Police have laid a total of 260 charges against the six suspects taken into custody as a result of “Project Barbell.”

One suspect, 27-year-old Syed Mohammed Ali Zaidi, is also facing additional charges in relation to a shooting that took place inside Bar Karma near Queen and Portland streets on Oct. 19, 2021.

“This incident happened in a crowded bar after an altercation between two opposing groups. Evidence at the time was circumstantial. Consequently, Mr. Zaidi was not charged at that time,” Watts said. “After he was arrested in relation to this project, our centralized shooting response team investigators were able to confirm him as their shooting suspect specifically by specific tattoos and physical descriptors.”