Multiple police services operating in Greater Sudbury made a major drug bust this week, seizing three weapons and a range of illicit substances with a street value of $634,000.

Specialized units from the Ontario Provincial Police and Greater Sudbury Police executed two search warrants on separate city residences March 17 at 4:46 p.m., the OPP said in a news release Friday.

"A search of both residences led to the seizure of three firearms with ammunition, prohibited devices, vehicles, drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, surveillance equipment and drugs suspected to be: cannabis, methamphetamine pills, hydromorphone pills, cocaine and psilocybin," the release said.

Two people, ages 35 and 28, are facing numerous charges, including trafficking, drug possession, possession of property obtained by crime, and illegal weapons possession.

The 35-year-old suspect is being held in custody pending bail, while the 28-year-old suspect was released on an undertaking with a court date of May 5 in Sudbury.

The OPP no longer releases the gender of the people they charge with offences.