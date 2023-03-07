Police seize $650K worth of fentanyl, charge 8 people in Ontario-wide drug bust
Ontario police have arrested eight people and seized at least $650,000 worth of drugs after identifying a drug trafficking operation “stemming from the Greater Toronto Area to Thunder Bay.”
A release issued Tuesday said, on March 2, officers executed search warrants at residences located in Thunder Bay, Toronto, Oshawa and Bowmanville, Ont.
As a result, police say eight individuals were arrested and charged with the following offences:
1. Travis Myslicki, 35, of Thunder Bay
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
- Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine
- Five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
2. Jamie Cressman, 53, of Thunder Bay
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
- Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
3. Nicholas McInnis, 24, of Oshawa
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
- Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl
4. Quoc Truong, 27, of Toronto
- Conspiracy to commit and indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000
5. Shamar Cupid, 25, of Toronto
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
6. Ba-Luc Nguyen, 29, of Toronto
- Possession of a Schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
7. Michael Godelia, 28, of Toronto
Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
8. Shaqeem Akbar-Downey, 28, of Toronto
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)
Additionally, approximately six kilograms of suspected cocaine, a quantity of fentanyl with a combined potential street value of $650,000, two vehicles and about $100,000 in cash were seized by officers during the warrant execution, the release states.
The accused are scheduled to make an appearance in a Toronto courtroom on April 13.