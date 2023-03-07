Police seize $650K worth of fentanyl, charge 8 people in Ontario-wide drug bust

Ontario police have arrested eight people and seized at least $650,000 worth of drugs after identifying a drug trafficking operation “stemming from the Greater Toronto Area to Thunder Bay.”

A release issued Tuesday said, on March 2, officers executed search warrants at residences located in Thunder Bay, Toronto, Oshawa and Bowmanville, Ont.

As a result, police say eight individuals were arrested and charged with the following offences:

1. Travis Myslicki, 35, of Thunder Bay

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine

Five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

2. Jamie Cressman, 53, of Thunder Bay

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

3. Nicholas McInnis, 24, of Oshawa

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

4. Quoc Truong, 27, of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit and indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

5. Shamar Cupid, 25, of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

6. Ba-Luc Nguyen, 29, of Toronto

Possession of a Schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

7. Michael Godelia, 28, of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

8. Shaqeem Akbar-Downey, 28, of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Additionally, approximately six kilograms of suspected cocaine, a quantity of fentanyl with a combined potential street value of $650,000, two vehicles and about $100,000 in cash were seized by officers during the warrant execution, the release states.

The accused are scheduled to make an appearance in a Toronto courtroom on April 13.