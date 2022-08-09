Police seize $70K in weapons and drugs during Leamington bust
Essex County OPP say officers seized about $70,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons from a home In Leamington Monday.
Police say the Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant on Sturgeon Meadows Avenue where they found knives, guns, cocaine and meth.
Officers also found prescription medication and cash all valued at about $70,000.
Police have charged 22-year-old Johnny Peter Fields with the following:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking S.5(2) CDSA (one count)
- Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine S.5(2) CDSA (one count)
- Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine S.5(2) CDSA (one count)
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order S. 117.01(1) CC (six counts)
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon S.91(2) CC (one count)
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition S.86(1) CC (three counts)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm S.91(1) CC (two counts)
The accused was held in custody pending a show cause hearing Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com