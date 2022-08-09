iHeartRadio

Police seize $70K in weapons and drugs during Leamington bust

Evidence seized during a drug and weapons bust in Leamington, Ont. (Courtesy: Essex County OPP)

Essex County OPP say officers seized about $70,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons from a home In Leamington Monday.

Police say the Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant on Sturgeon Meadows Avenue where they found knives, guns, cocaine and meth.

Officers also found prescription medication and cash all valued at about $70,000.

Police have charged 22-year-old Johnny Peter Fields with the following:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking S.5(2) CDSA (one count)
  • Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine S.5(2) CDSA (one count)
  • Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine S.5(2) CDSA (one count)
  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order S. 117.01(1) CC (six counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon S.91(2) CC (one count)
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition S.86(1) CC (three counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm S.91(1) CC (two counts)

The accused was held in custody pending a show cause hearing Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com 

