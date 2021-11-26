Police seize $85,000 in drugs at McKay Avenue home

A 25-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police seized $85,000 in drugs.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs earlier in November.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect, a vehicle and a residence were identified as being involved.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for the involved vehicle and the residence, located in the 400 block of McKay Avenue.

On Thursday, the suspect was located in the 400 block of McKay Avenue and arrested without incident. The vehicle was also located and seized.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the residence, where a quantity of drugs and currency were located and seized.

Felix Frimpong, 25, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - eleven counts (five counts fentanyl, burgundy fentanyl, pink fentanyl, green fentanyl, purple fentanyl cocaine and crack cocaine)

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.