Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing

Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.

Armed with search warrants, several police units converged on two residences in the community on Sept. 15, the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

"A search of both residences led to the seizure of one firearm with ammunition, two crossbows, drug paraphernalia, packing materials, residential and financial documents," the release said.

Police also seized more than $700,000 in cash, and illegal drugs valued at more than $8 million. That includes "cannabis in various stages of production, various consumable products containing cannabis, cocaine, and methamphetamine tablets," police said.

Facing charges are a 33-year-old from West Nipissing, a 48-year-old from River Valley, and a 41-year-old, also from River Valley. They are charged with numerous drug-related and weapons charges. All three are due in the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 4 in West Nipissing.