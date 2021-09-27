Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
Armed with search warrants, several police units converged on two residences in the community on Sept. 15, the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.
"A search of both residences led to the seizure of one firearm with ammunition, two crossbows, drug paraphernalia, packing materials, residential and financial documents," the release said.
Police also seized more than $700,000 in cash, and illegal drugs valued at more than $8 million. That includes "cannabis in various stages of production, various consumable products containing cannabis, cocaine, and methamphetamine tablets," police said.
Facing charges are a 33-year-old from West Nipissing, a 48-year-old from River Valley, and a 41-year-old, also from River Valley. They are charged with numerous drug-related and weapons charges. All three are due in the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 4 in West Nipissing.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
-
-
Edmonton election ward profile: AnirniqAnirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
For the first time in 51 years, Bob Ridley to miss calling Medicine Hat Tigers play-by-playThere's never been a Medicine Hat Tigers game called by anyone but Bob Ridley, until this coming Friday night in Swift Current.
-
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crashTwo people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating police actions after fatal crash in KamloopsThe province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle that left one man dead late Sunday evening in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projectsCanada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
-
Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to knowPlanning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.