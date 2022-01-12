Police seize cannabis, loaded gun during traffic stop for curfew violation in Gatineau
Gatineau police conducting a traffic stop for a possible curfew violation this week discovered cannabis and a loaded revolver inside the vehicle.
At approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle travelling on Greber Boulevard was stopped for a check in connection with non-compliance with the overnight curfew and an unspecified traffic violation.
Police say a "large amount" of cannabis was found in the vehicle.
"When the individual was arrested for possession of illicit cannabis, a revolver was also located in the vehicle," police said in a media release.
Police say a search of the vehicle located 78 grams of dried cannabis, a loaded revolver, three cartridges and handmade brass knuckles.
The driver, a man in his 40s, will face several charges related to possession of a firearm and cannabis.
Under Quebec's curfew, people are not allowed to leave their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except in cases that justify travel. Those exceptions include travelling to and from work, going to or returning from a hospital and visiting a sick or injured relative.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
-
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.
-
Union says COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail could have been avoidedA COVID-19 outbreak at the North Bay Jail could have been avoided, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.
-
One person dead after head-on collision in VaughanOne person has been killed in a head-on crash in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
-
N.B. maple syrup producers plan strike after waiting two years on a request to government for more landMaple syrup producers in New Brunswick are gathering on Thursday for a protest after they say the provincial government has not answered their request for more Crown land to increase production.
-
Orillia meat company serves up COVID-19 vaccines to its employeesAn Orillia meat company made the unusual move of creating an in-house COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its employees.