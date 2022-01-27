iHeartRadio

Police seize cocaine and fentanyl in Perth, Ont. raid

image.jpg

Police seized cocaine and fentanyl and arrested two people in Perth, Ont. on Wednesday.

OPP say they seized cocaine, purple fentanyl and psilocybin with an estimated street value of $5,000.

Two people were arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

They are due in court next month.

12