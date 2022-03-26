Police seize drone, $286,000 worth of contraband outside Kingston, Ont. penitentiary

Ontario Provincial Police seized $286,000 worth of tobacco, cannabis and cellphones after finding a drone and two packages of contraband near Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a drone was seen near the penitentiary on Bath Road.

Police say officers located a drone and a package of contraband near the facility and arrested one person in a parked vehicle nearby.

Correctional Service of Canada officers also recovered a package inside the institution's walls.

Police say a large quantity of tobacco and cannabis products, numerous cellphones and the drone were seized.

A 42-year-old Quebec man is facing charges of mischief and obstructing a peace officer.