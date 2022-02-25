Police seize drugs and cash during raids, 4 Woodstock, Ont. residents charged

Four Woodstock, Ont. residents are facing charges after police seized over $48,000 in drugs, cash and weapons.

Police executed two separate search warrants throughout the city Wednesday following an investigation that began in July of last year.

Officers discovered cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone worth $33,000, along with replica firearms and over $15,000 in cash.

Two men in their 40s, a 36-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were arrested and charged.