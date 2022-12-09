Police seize drugs, cash during search of New Minas home: N.S. RCMP

A New Minas, N.S., man has been charged with drug offences after an investigation by local law enforcement.

The investigation, led by the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (VISCEU), saw officers execute a search warrant on Nov. 30 at a home on Commercial Street in New Minas.

Investigators and other units located and seized cocaine, hydromorphone pills, cash, scales, packaging, and other prescription drugs during the course of executing the search warrant, according to a news release.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the home.

Isaac William Hatt has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

Hatt has been released from custody and is slated to appear in Kentville provincial court on Feb. 8, 2023.