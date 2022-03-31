Police seize drugs, cash, two Sundridge-area suspects charged

A raid of an Ontario Street residence in Sundridge on Monday uncovered a cache of illegal drugs and $4,735.

Ontario Provincial Police executed the search warrant and seized 518 Amphetamine tablets, 96 grams of crystal meth, one gram of cocaine, one gram of fentanyl and seven oxycodone pills.

A 26-year-old from Strong Township and a 36-year-old from Sundridge have been charged with numerous counts of drug trafficking as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both accused were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 12 in Sundridge.