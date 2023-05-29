Police seize drugs, gold Desert Eagle pistol in Vancouver Island busts

The West Shore RCMP seized multiple firearms and a significant amount of drugs in a multi-jurisdictional investigation that spanned southern Vancouver Island.

Throughout the month of May, Mounties say they executed nine search warrants – five on vehicles and four on properties – located in Langford, Victoria, Saanich and the Malahat area.

With assistance from Saanich police, Victoria police, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, police say they located approximately six kilograms of drugs – including cocaine, meth, fentanyl and psilocybin – and six litres of liquid drugs, suspected to be GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate).

Police also seized a gold, loaded .50-calibre Desert Eagle handgun, and an "AR-15 style rifle" that was loaded with a prohibited magazine with a capacity of 30 rounds.

Mounties also found large amounts of ammunition, including rifle rounds and shotgun rounds, as well as three prohibited rifle magazines, two handgun magazines and one prohibited silencer.

A replica handgun and two replica rifles were also seized, as well as drug paraphernalia, including a gas mask, police say.

In total, police seized more than $6,000 in cash and more than $10,000 worth of suspected stolen property, much of it in unopened packaging or with security tags still attached, across the nine searches.

"Drugs and Organized Crime Unit investigators are dedicated to disrupting drug trafficking and organized crime," said Sgt. Ryan Walsh with the West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit in a statement Monday.

"This was a significant seizure that will impact drug trafficking beyond the West Shore," he said. "We thank our partner agencies for their help in this large investigation."