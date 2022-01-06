Police seize drugs, semi-automatic firearm during traffic stop in Gatineau

Gatineau police seized drugs, a revolver and a semi-automatic weapon during a traffic stop in the city this week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received information that an individual in a vehicle in the Gatineau sector was in possession of a firearm and possibly drugs.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Montee Paiement.

Police say after officers discovered a handgun and cannabis in the vehicle, Hannu, the Gatineau police dog, assisted with the search of the vehicle.

In a statement on Friday, police said officers seized 235 Xanax tablets, 112 fentanyl tablets, 1,027 speed tablets, 733 grams of cannabis, a revolver, a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and three magazines.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was released on a promise to appear in court. Police say charges relating to drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon will be referred to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et penales for investigation.