Police seize fentanyl and other drugs from Ottawa home
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Three people are facing charges after police seized 100 grams of suspected fentanyl and other drugs from an Ottawa home.
Ontario Provincial Police say the Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) executed a search warrant at a home on Somerset Street West on Thursday.
Officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, other illicit drugs, $300 cash and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking, according to police.
The three Ottawa residents are facing five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
"PGNG is dedicated to disrupting gang activity and the trafficking of illicit drugs in our communities," police said in a statement.
