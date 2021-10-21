Police seize fentanyl, weapons in drug-trafficking investigation: VicPD
Victoria police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) have seized fentanyl, weapons and cash following a drug-trafficking investigation.
The investigation began in early October with a focus on a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 900-block of Johnson Street, according to police.
A search of the suite turned up fentanyl, nearly $8,000 in cash and various weapons, including a cattle prod, baton, Taser and a replica firearm, police said.
On Friday, members of the GVERT arrested the man, using a loud distraction device during the arrest due to concerns the man had weapons, police said.
Police seized a can of bear spray from the suspect following the arrest, VicPD said.
The Victoria man was released from custody pending further investigation into alleged drug and weapons offences.
Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notificationsOntario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
Flu shots available in Nova Scotia next weekBeginning Monday, flu shots will be available for free at most pharmacies, family doctors, family practice nurses and nurse practitioners across Nova Scotia.
-
-
Ontario New Democrats pitch 'zero emissions' auto strategy to save Windsor jobsDays after automaker Stellantis announced it will be cutting the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Ontario New Democrats are pitching a zero emissions vehicle plan to “fight for auto jobs in Windsor now and for generations to come.”
-
Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gunA 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
-
CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefitThe Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Canada Post stops delivery to Victoria neighbourhood over concerns about off-leash dogsResidents living on the 1800-block of Gonzales Avenue have been without mail service for more than a month after Canada Post suspended delivery due to safety concerns about off-leash dogs.
-
Teens wanted for new script-writing programIn addition to its drama and musical theatre classes for kids, Sudbury Theatre Centre has launched a new script-writing program for teens in the city.
-
5 Sask. Conservative MPs confirm they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19CTV News reached out to each of the province’s 14 representatives in Ottawa – who all belong to the Conservative party – and received a response from five ahead of the stated deadline.