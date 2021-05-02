Police seize firearm and loaded magazine during search warrant, Sunday

A 26-year-old man from Windsor, along with three other individuals from the Greater Toronto area are facing multiple charges after police seized a firearm and loaded magazine during a search warrant, Sunday.

The Drugs and Guns Unit arrested two men in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street east on Tuesday after receiving a call in regard to a possible firearm.

One man from Windsor, one man from North York, and two women from Toronto, all in their twenties are facing a combined total of 23 firearm and weapon related charges.