Police seize gun and drugs in Collingwood

Two people face several drug and weapons-related charges after an incident over the weekend in Collingwood.

Provincial police say an officer spotted two people wanted on warrants on Saturday and placed them under arrest.

During a roadside investigation, police say several drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, were seized.

Officers with the street crime unit then executed a search warrant at a local motel room, allegedly finding a firearm, an expandable baton, drugs with a street value of roughly $3,100, packaging materials, and hundreds of dollars in cash.

A 40-year-old woman from Collingwood and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address were held in custody for a bail hearing.