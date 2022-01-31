Police seize gun, drugs and cash in Prescott, Ont. raid
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ontario Provincial Police arrested six people and seized drugs, a shotgun and cash in a raid last week at a Prescott, Ont. home.
Police say their investigation started in the fall.
Officers executed a search warrant just after 4 p.m. last Thursday at home on Boundary Street.
Police say they seized MDMA, psilocybin, various forms of cocaine and non-prescribed medication. They also found digital scales, cash, ammunition and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Six men between the ages of 27 and 39 were arrested. Three of them are facing drug trafficking and possession charges, the other three are facing both drug and gun charges.
Three of the men are from Prescott. The other three are from Kingston, Brockville and Augusta Township.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.