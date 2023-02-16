Police seize gun during a traffic stop south of Ottawa

Three people are in police custody after officers seized a gun during a traffic stop on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say Grenville OPP officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop at 12:45 p.m. Thursday after the driver of a vehicle was observed with a gun.

Three people were arrested during the traffic stop.

Police say 27 grams of suspected cocaine, purple fentanyl and a gun were seized.

The investigation continues.

