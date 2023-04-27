iHeartRadio

Police seize gun in Waterloo


A gun seized by Waterloo regional police. (Submitted/WRPS)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and a firearm has been seized by police in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a disturbance in the Sunnydale area around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was identified and arrested, police say.

He’s been charged with:

  • Pointing a firearm
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Failing to comply with a release order (three counts)

Police say they also conducted a search warrant at a home and seized a firearm.

