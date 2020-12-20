Police on Vancouver Island say they recovered a pair of firearms and "two short, ornamental swords" while investigating a single-vehicle crash this week.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release that they were called to a home on Hammond Bay Road around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, for a report that a vehicle had driven through a fence and ended up stuck on the front lawn of the residence.

Witnesses told officers that the driver, a man in his mid-40s, had thrown a firearm out the window of the vehicle onto the lawn, police said.

When they searched the home's front yard, they found a revolver and a pellet gun. Police also found the two swords inside the vehicle, according Nanaimo RCMP.

"After a discussion with the driver, the officers formed the opinion the man was experiencing a significant mental health crisis," police said in their release. "He was then escorted to the Nanaimo hospital for further assessment and the firearms and swords were seized for safe keeping."