Police seize handgun, 3D printed weapons in Stratford


Weapons and parts sized by Stratford police during a search warrant. (SPS/Twitter)

A 23-year-old man from Stratford is facing several weapons related charges after police executed a search warrant on Monday.

Stratford police said they conducted a search warrant relating to weapons and firearms, and seized items including a handgun and ammunition.

Police said several plastic firearms and plastic parts for firearms made using a 3D printer were alsofound.

