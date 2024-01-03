Police seize loaded firearm after alleged road rage in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police in Wasaga Beach executed a high-risk takedown in Wasaga Beach after reports of road rage involving a loaded firearm.

According to police, several callers reported seeing the incident as the two vehicles headed into the beachfront town early Tuesday afternoon.

"Two of these callers were occupants from the vehicles involved, one stating they were being run off the road and the other stating an occupant pointed a firearm at them," OPP stated in a Wednesday release.

Officers said they were able to end the pursuit, arrest two people, and seized a loaded gun.

A 32-year-old man from Penetanguishene is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose, using a firearm while committing an offence, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Additionally, a 33-year-old woman from Penetanguishene was charged with dangerous operation.

OPP officers with the Huronia West detachment are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information or video footage to contact them at 705-429-3575 or at 1-888-310-1122.