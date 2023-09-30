Police seize loaded gun, drugs and cash in Windsor bust

A Windsor resident is facing multiple charges after police seized $6,750 worth of drugs and loaded firearm from a Church Street home.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 2100 block of Church St. for a firearm investigation.

During the search, officers found a loaded Sig Sauer P220, .45 calibre handgun, 15 additional rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, a can of bear spray, 67.5 grams of cocaine, and $3,150 in cash.

Police charged a 31-year-old resident with:

Possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number

