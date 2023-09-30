Police seize loaded gun, drugs and cash in Windsor bust
A Windsor resident is facing multiple charges after police seized $6,750 worth of drugs and loaded firearm from a Church Street home.
Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 2100 block of Church St. for a firearm investigation.
During the search, officers found a loaded Sig Sauer P220, .45 calibre handgun, 15 additional rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, a can of bear spray, 67.5 grams of cocaine, and $3,150 in cash.
Police charged a 31-year-old resident with:
- Possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm with altered serial number
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
