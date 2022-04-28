iHeartRadio

Police seize loaded gun, drugs during traffic stop in Ottawa’s west end

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Three people are facing charges after police seized a loaded gun, cocaine and OxyContin pills during a traffic stop in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Carlington Neighbourhood Resource Team conducted a traffic stop on Clyde Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and its occupants, police said.

A loaded crime gun, 36 grams of cocaine, 20 OxyContin pills, 14 grams of magic mushrooms and cash were seized.

Yonis Omar, 21, of Ottawa is facing gun and drug-related offences. Two other people are facing drug-related offences and a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

