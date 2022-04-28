Police seize loaded gun, drugs during traffic stop in Ottawa’s west end

Three people are facing charges after police seized a loaded gun, cocaine and OxyContin pills during a traffic stop in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Carlington Neighbourhood Resource Team conducted a traffic stop on Clyde Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and its occupants, police said.

A loaded crime gun, 36 grams of cocaine, 20 OxyContin pills, 14 grams of magic mushrooms and cash were seized.

Yonis Omar, 21, of Ottawa is facing gun and drug-related offences. Two other people are facing drug-related offences and a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.