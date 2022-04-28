Police seize loaded gun, drugs during traffic stop in Ottawa’s west end
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Three people are facing charges after police seized a loaded gun, cocaine and OxyContin pills during a traffic stop in Ottawa's west end.
Ottawa police say just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Carlington Neighbourhood Resource Team conducted a traffic stop on Clyde Avenue.
During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and its occupants, police said.
A loaded crime gun, 36 grams of cocaine, 20 OxyContin pills, 14 grams of magic mushrooms and cash were seized.
Yonis Omar, 21, of Ottawa is facing gun and drug-related offences. Two other people are facing drug-related offences and a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.
-
-
Man stabbed in southeast Calgary Thursday nightCalgary police are on scene of a stabbing in New Brighton.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhoodA man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood
-
Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted deathAn Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau StreetOttawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.
-
RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosquePolice are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening.
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisisGlencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
Jewish community concerned for safety amid sharp rise in antisemitism in B.C.There were a record number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, according to a new audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada.