Police seize loaded gun, drugs during traffic stop northeast of Edmonton

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seized a loaded handgun, drugs and money during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., RCMP pulled over a 27-year-old man from Edmonton at 84 Street because he was showing signs of “impairment,” officers said.

Police said they saw cocaine and cannabis in the vehicle and arrested the driver.

However, mounties said after a full search of the vehicle they seized $5,250 in Canadian currency, a loaded 9mm handgun, an 18 round capacity magazine, a knife and four cell phones.

Daqwan Roshayne Howard Lee faces a number of charges which include:

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

Three counts of a weapons possession contrary to an order

Lee is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.