Police seize loaded handgun, drugs during highway traffic stop in Tay Township
A loaded handgun and an undisclosed amount of cocaine are now off the streets as police lay dozens of charges following a traffic stop on Highway 400 on Thursday.
According to police, officers stopped the southbound vehicle in Tay Township around 3:07 p.m. for speeding.
Police say after speaking with the driver and two passengers, “the officers entered into a further controlled drug and substances act investigation.”
Police seized a loaded .45 calibre Glock handgun, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than $16,000 in Canadian currency.
The 32-year-old woman driver of Valley East, Ontario, faces several weapon and drug-related charges.
A 25-year-old passenger from Mississauga and a 15-year-old female passenger –whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act – have also been charged.
All three of the accused will appear before the courts in Midland at a future date.
