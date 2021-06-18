Police seize loaded handgun in east end search

A 28-year-old London man is facing multiple firearms charges after police seized a loaded handgun.

London police executed search warrants at a residence in the 200 block of Egerton Street and on a vehicle on Thursday.

In addition to the loaded 9mm handgun, police also seized a magazine with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition.

As a result the man is facing charges including:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

fail to comply with release order

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.