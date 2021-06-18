iHeartRadio

Police seize loaded handgun in east end search

A handgun and ammunition were seized by police in London, Ont. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)

A 28-year-old London man is facing multiple firearms charges after police seized a loaded handgun.

London police executed search warrants at a residence in the 200 block of Egerton Street and on a vehicle on Thursday.

In addition to the loaded 9mm handgun, police also seized a magazine with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition.

As a result the man is facing charges including:

  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • fail to comply with release order

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.