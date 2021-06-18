Police seize loaded handgun in east end search
A 28-year-old London man is facing multiple firearms charges after police seized a loaded handgun.
London police executed search warrants at a residence in the 200 block of Egerton Street and on a vehicle on Thursday.
In addition to the loaded 9mm handgun, police also seized a magazine with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition.
As a result the man is facing charges including:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
- possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- fail to comply with release order
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.