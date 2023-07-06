Police seize loaded handgun in Guelph
A 20-year-old man from the Niagara region is facing firearm and drug charges after police say a loaded handgun and cocaine were seized Wednesday in Guelph.
According to the Guelph Police Service, its Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) unit launched an investigation earlier this year about a suspect travelling to Guelph to traffic illegal substances.
The man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.
During the arrest, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun in the man’s waistband. Police said the serial number had been removed from the gun and it was loaded with hollow-point bullets, with one in the chamber ready to shoot.
Police also seized roughly $4,000 worth of cocaine and several thousand dollars in cash.
A 20-year-old man from Smithville was charged with:
• Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
• Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
• Other weapons charges
He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.